Cobden baseball looks for success on mound

The Cobden High School baseball team will be looking to pitching for success this fall.

Cobden head baseball coach Dana Pearson said his squad lost starter Noah Franklin to graduation.

The team’s other top pitcher, junior Nolan Hand, sustained a broken wrist and is out for the season.

Pearson will be looking for pitching from senior Brock Reynolds, juniors Tyler Franklin, Xach Roberts, Jesus Zamora and Dawson Short and sophomores Jace Wright and Reese Hand.

“We’ll be inexperienced on the mound, but if our pitching comes around, we’ll be all right,” Pearson said.

Along with Reynolds, another senior starter, outfielder John Fuhrhop, returns. The other senior on the squad is outfielder Noel Fabian.

Other junior starters who are returning include outfielders Roberts, Zamora and Short. Noah Bible is another junior prospect.

Sophomore returning starters are infielder/catcher Hunter Pitts and infielder Wyatt.

Other sophomores are infielder/outfielder Agoberto Amezquita, first baseman Steven Brown, outfielder Sam Ingold, infielder/outfielder Thomas Reese, outfielders Jackson Rendleman and Kohen Moore and infielder/outfielder Omar Martinez.

“We treat the fall like spring training,” Pearson noted. “We beef up our schedule to get ready for the spring season and play a lot of bigger schools.”

The Appleknockers were scheduled to open their season earlier this week against Century. Cobden is slated to play Thursday, today, at home against Egyptian.