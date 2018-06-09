Cobden baseball loses three in recent play

The Cobden High School baseball team lost three games in recent action.

North Clay 7, Cobden 3: Dylan Lewey was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Cobden in the loss at Webber Township Saturday, Sept. 1.

Alex Remsey, Cody Wieseman and Brayden Clark were each 1-for-2. Chandler West was 1-for-3.

West and Zane Nance pitched in the loss. West pitched 4 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with 3 walks and a strikeout. Nance pitched 2 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with no walks and a strikeout.

Cobden committed 3 errors.

Webber Township 6, Cobden 0: Clark was 1-for-2 to lead visiting Cobden in the other loss Saturday.

Ditterline, Landon Britt and Wieseman were each 1-for-3.

Ditterline pitched 5 innings and allowed 8 hits to go with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Remsey pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with a walk and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden had 4 errors.

Woodlawn 3, Cobden 1: Clark and Nance were each 2-for-3 to lead host Cobden in the season-opening loss Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Ditterline was 2-for-4. Britt, Ryan Barr and West were each 1-for-3.

West, Nance and Ditterline pitched in the loss, combining on 5 hits. West pitched 3 innings and didn’t allow a hit to go with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Nance pitched 3 innings and allowed a hit to go with no walks and 4 strikeouts. Ditterline pitched an inning and allowed 4 hits with no walks or strikeouts.

Cobden, 0-3, is scheduled to play at Woodlawn against the host team and St. Elmo on Saturday, Sept. 11.