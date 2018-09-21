Cobden baseball posts two wins in recent action

The Cobden High School baseball team won twice in recent action.

Cobden 8, North Clay 3: Bayden Ditterline was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead visiting Cobden to the win Saturday, Sept. 15.

Landon Britt was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brayden Clark was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Zane Nance was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Nance and Chandler West pitched in the win, combining to give up 7 hits.

Nance pitched 3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 4 walks and 6 strikeouts. West pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with a walk and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden 1, Century 0: West tossed a one-hitter to lead host Cobden in 8 innings over Century Wednesday, Sept. 12.

West pitched 7 innings and had 2 walks and 9 strikeouts. Nance relieved him and pitched the final inning. He didn’t allow a walk to go with 2 strikeouts.

Nance, who was 1-for-3, got the game-winning RBI in the 8th inning. He drove in Dylan Lewey, who was on base with a double. Lewey finished 2-for-4.

Britt, West and Clark were each 1-for-3.

Cobden, 3-3, is scheduled to play at Rend Lake Community College in a double header against Altamont Saturday, Sept. 22.