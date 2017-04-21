Cobden baseball records three wins

The Cobden High School baseball team went 3-2 in recent action.

Goreville 12, Cobden 2: Josh Burgess and Zane Nance were each 2-for-3 to lead the visiting Appleknockers in the first game of a doubleheader loss at Goreville Saturday, April 15.

Bayden Ditterline was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Cobden. Dylan Duty was 1-for-3 with a double. Trevor Middleton was 1-for-3. John Russell was 1-for-4. Austin Lewey had an RBI and a stolen base.

Russell, Ditterline, Middleton, Chandler West and Josh Burgess pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 11 hits to go with 7 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Okawville 15, Cobden 2: Austin Lewey was 2-for-2 with a stolen base to lead the Appleknockers in the loss in the final game Saturday.

Burgess was 1-for-1 and Russell was 1-for-2.

Middleton, Cody Weiseman, Burgess and Nance, pitched in the loss, combining on 13 hits to go with 7 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Cobden 11, Joppa 0: Weiseman was 2-for-2 with a stolen base and 3 RBIs to lead the host Appleknockers to the South Egyptian Conference win Tuesday, April 11.

Russell was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and 3 RBIs for Cobden. Austin Lewey was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Ditterline was 1-for-1 with a triple and a stolen base. Middleton was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Nance was 1-for-2. Burgess was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Wieseman was the winning pitcher with a three-hitter to go with a walk and 6 strikeouts.

Cobden 8, Egyptian 2: West was 2-for-2 with a double to lead host Cobden to the doubleheader sweep Tuesday.

Russell was 2-for-4 with 2 doubles, a stolen base and 2 RBIs. Austin Lewey was 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Ditterline was 1-for-2 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs. Middleton was 1-for-2 with a triple and 4 RBIs. Duty was 1-for-3 with a double. Burgess and Nance were each 1-for-3.

Middleton and West pitched in the win, combining to scatter 5 hits. Middleton pitched 3 2/3rd innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. West pitched 3 1/3rd innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 6 strikeouts.

Cobden 17, Meridian 7: Duty was 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs to lead host Cobden to the win Monday, April 10.

Austin Lewey was 2-for-2 with 5 stolen bases. Burgess was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Carlos Morales was 1-for-1. Middleton was 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs. Russell was 1-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Wieseman was 1-for-2.

Ditterline, Morales, Wieseman and Alex Remsay pitched in the win, combining on a three-hitter to go with 4 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Cobden, 6-5, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Elverado.