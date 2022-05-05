Cobden baseball team defeats Joppa, Shawnee

The Cobden High School baseball team posted a 2-1 record last week.

Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton 11, Cobden 1: Nolan Hand was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the visiting Appleknockers in the loss Thursday, April 28.

Hunter Pitts was 1-for-2. Brock Reynolds and Tyler Franklin were each 1-for-3.

Nolan Hand, Reese Hand and Franklin pitched in the loss. Nolan Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Reese Hand pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with 3 walks. Franklin pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed 2 hits.

Cobden 15, Joppa 4: Nolan Hand was 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead the host Appleknockers to the win Wednesday, April 27.

Dawson Short was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Reese Hand was 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI. Reynolds was 1-for-1 with a double. John Fuhrhop was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Steve Brown was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Omar Martinez was 1-for-2. Thomas Colman was 1-for-3. Alberto Amezquita, Pitts and Franklin had an RBI apiece.

Jace Wyatt, Franklin, Short and Jesus Zamora pitched in the win and combined on a 2 hitter to go with 7 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Cobden 19, Shawnee 4: Nolan Hand was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead Cobden in a game played at Carbondale because of wet fields Tuesday, April 26.

Short was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Franklin was 2-for-2 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Wyatt was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Reese Hand was 1-for-2. Amezquita had 3 RBIs.

Kayman Ford was 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead Shawnee at the plate.

Nolan Hand and Reynolds pitched in the win. Hand pitched 3 innings and didn’t allow a hit to go with no walks and 7 strikeouts. Reynolds pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Luke Choate, Austin Kinder and Brody Wills pitched for Shawnee, combining to allow 11 hits to go with 9 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Cobden, 7-2, plays again Friday, May 6, at home against Meridian.