Cobden baseball team improves to 5-1 with wins

The Cobden High School baseball team won twice in action last week.

Cobden 8, Elverado 1: Nolan Hand was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead the visiting Appleknockers to the win Thursday, April 21, against Elverado.

Tyler Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double. Dawson Short was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Hunter Pitts was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Jake Tally was 1-for-3. Xach Roberts added an RBI.

Nolan Hand and Reese Hand pitched in the win for the Appleknockers. Nolan Hand pitched 4 innings and allowed a hit to go with 5 walks and 9 strikeouts. Reese Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed a hit to go with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Cobden 13, Century 2: Pitts was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead the host Appleknockesrs to the win Tuesday, April 19.

Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Short was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Reese Hand was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Nolan Hand was 1-for-1 with a triple and 3 RBIs. John Fuhrhop had 2 RBIs.

Reese Hand, Brock Reynolds and Roberts pitched in the win. Reese Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed a hit to go with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Reynolds pitched an inning and had 2 strikeouts. Roberts pitched an inning and had 4 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden, 5-1, plays Thursday, today, at Zeigler-Royalton.