Home / Home

Cobden baseball team opens season with victory at Joppa

Fri, 03/18/2022 - 4:30pm admin

Tristan Brummer was 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead the Cobden High School baseball team to a 31-0 season-opening victory over host Joppa Monday, March 14.

Nolan Hand was 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs for the Appleknockers. Jesus Zamora was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs.  

Brock Reynolds was 2-for-2 with a double. Tyler Franklin was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kyle Hall was 1-for-1 with a triple and 2 RBIs. 

Steven Brown was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Noel Fabian was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs. 

Xach Roberts was 1-for-1. Hunter Pitts was 1-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Omar Martinez was 1-for-2 with an RBI. 

Amon Ingold was 1-for-2. Jace Wyatt was 1-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. John Fuhrhop was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Reynolds, Franklin and Roberts combined to pitch a no-hitter for Cobden. 

Reynolds pitched an inning and allowed a walk to go with a strikeout. Franklin pitched an inning and didn’t allow a walk to go with 3  strikeouts. Roberts pitched an inning and allowed a walk to go with 3 strikeouts.

Cobden, 1-0, is scheduled to play Friday at Elverado. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 9 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here