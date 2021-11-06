Home / Home
Cobden’s Noah Franklin, number 5 in white, pitches to Carrier Mills batter Blaine Betz during an Illinois High School Association Class 1A regional baseball game Friday evening, June 4. Nolan Hand was catching for Cobden, which was hosting the game. Cobden scored a 4-0 win over Carrier Mills.

Cobden Baseball Team's Season Ends At Regional Championships

Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:29pm admin

Cobden downs Carrier Mills at regional

The host Cobden High School baseball team defeated Carrier Mills 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Class 1A regional Friday evening, June 4.

Dawson Short, Chase Wyatt and Xach Roberts were each 1-for-2 with an RBI  apiece to lead the hitting for the Appleknockers.

Tyler Franklin was 1-for-3 with a double. Noah Franklin was 1-for-3. Brock Reynolds had an RBI.

Noah Franklin and Nolan Hand pitched in the win. Noah Franklin pitched 6 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and 11 strikeouts. Hand pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden, which improved to 8-5 overall, advanced to play Goreville in the Class 1A regional championship. 

 

Goreville over Cobden for regional championship

The Cobden High School baseball team couldn’t  keep an early lead in an 18-5 loss to host Goreville in a Class 1A regional championship  game Monday, June 7.

“We had them on their heels for three innings,” Cobden baseball coach Dana Pearson said. “Then, the wheels fell off.”

Cobden committed 7 errors during the come-from-behind win for the Blackcats.

Noah Franklin was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Appleknockers at the plate.

Tyler Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Brock Reynolds was 1-for-3 with a double. Nolan Hand was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Hand, Reynolds and Tyler Franklin pitched in the loss. Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Reynolds didn’t finish an inning and allowed no hits to go with 2  walks. Tyler Franklin pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk.

Cobden finishes the season with an 8-6 record after starting out 0-4.

 

“We had a good year,” Pearson said. “We had a lot of young kids who got experience.” 

