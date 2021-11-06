Cobden Baseball Team's Season Ends At Regional Championships

Cobden downs Carrier Mills at regional

The host Cobden High School baseball team defeated Carrier Mills 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Class 1A regional Friday evening, June 4.

Dawson Short, Chase Wyatt and Xach Roberts were each 1-for-2 with an RBI apiece to lead the hitting for the Appleknockers.

Tyler Franklin was 1-for-3 with a double. Noah Franklin was 1-for-3. Brock Reynolds had an RBI.

Noah Franklin and Nolan Hand pitched in the win. Noah Franklin pitched 6 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and 11 strikeouts. Hand pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden, which improved to 8-5 overall, advanced to play Goreville in the Class 1A regional championship.

Goreville over Cobden for regional championship

The Cobden High School baseball team couldn’t keep an early lead in an 18-5 loss to host Goreville in a Class 1A regional championship game Monday, June 7.

“We had them on their heels for three innings,” Cobden baseball coach Dana Pearson said. “Then, the wheels fell off.”

Cobden committed 7 errors during the come-from-behind win for the Blackcats.

Noah Franklin was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Appleknockers at the plate.

Tyler Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Brock Reynolds was 1-for-3 with a double. Nolan Hand was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Hand, Reynolds and Tyler Franklin pitched in the loss. Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Reynolds didn’t finish an inning and allowed no hits to go with 2 walks. Tyler Franklin pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk.

Cobden finishes the season with an 8-6 record after starting out 0-4.

“We had a good year,” Pearson said. “We had a lot of young kids who got experience.”