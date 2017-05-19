Cobden baseball team wins conference title

The Cobden High School baseball team won the South Egyptian Conference title with an 8-0 conference record after beating Elverado and Century last week.

Cobden 8, Elverado 5: Cody Wieseman was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead host Cobden to the win Wednesday, May 10.

Zane Nance was 2-for-3. Trevor Middleton was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Bayden Ditterline was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Clayton Flamm was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Austin Lewey was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. John Russell was 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Dylan Duty was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Ditterline was the winning pitcher, scattering 9 hits to go with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Cobden 7, Century 1: Russell was 2-for-3 with a stolen base to lead Cobden to the win Tuesday, May 9.

Wieseman was 1-for-2. Josh Burgess was 1-for-3 with a double. Nance was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Russell scattered 7 hits and had 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden 5, Johnston City 4: Duty was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead Cobden to the non-conference win and the close of the regular season Thursday, May 11.

Middleton was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Middleton and Chandler West pitched in the win, combining to scatter 8 hits.

Cobden, 13-8, is scheduled to play Steeleville, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, today, at the Trico Class 1A regional.