Cobden baseball team wins five games in row

After opening the fall season with five straight losses, the Cobden High School baseball team went on a five-game winning streak.

Cobden 14, Webber Township 1: Brock Reynolds was the winning pitcher in leading the visiting Appleknockers to the win Friday, Sept. 25.

Reynolds pitched five innings and allowed 6 hits to go with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Tyler Franklin was 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead Cobden at the plate.

Hunter Pitts was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Jace Wyatt was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Tristan Brummer was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Nolen Hand was 2-for-4. John Fuhrhop was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Dawson Short was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Reynolds was 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Cobden 11, Meridian 1: Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead the host Appleknockers to the first game win of a doubleheader Monday, Sept. 21.

Wyatt was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Mitchell Howell and Steven Brown were both 1-for-2 with an RBI apiece. Hand was 1-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs.

Hand and Reynolds pitched in the win. Hand pitched 2 innings and allowed no hits or walks and had 4 strikeouts. Reynolds pitched 2 innings and allowed 2 hits, no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Cobden 24, Meridian 2: Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and 3 RBIs to lead the Appleknockers to the doubleheader sweep.

Brummer was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Fuhrhop was 2-for-3. Wyatt was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs. Brown was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Jake Tally was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Xach Roberts and Mitchell Howell were each 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs apiece. Reynolds was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Pitts was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Short and Franklin pitched in the win. Short pitched 2 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Franklin pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

“We’re getting a whole lot better,” Cobden coach Dana Pearson said. “We’ve outhit about everybody we’ve played.”

Cobden, 5-5 overall, closes out its fall season Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Egyptian.