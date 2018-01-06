Cobden baseball wins regional title

The Cobden High School baseball team advanced to sectional competition after winning a regional title last week.

Cobden 7, Egyptian 5: The Appleknockers won the Egyptian Class 1A regional in a game moved to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale baseball diamond because of wet field conditions. The game was played Tuesday, May 22.

Cody Wieseman led the hitting attack by going 3-for-4 with a double. Noah Franklin was 1-for-2 with a triple. Dylan Lewey was 1-for-3. John Russell was 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Zane Nance was 1-for-4.

Russell was the winning pitcher, scattering 8 hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

This was the first regional title in two years for the Appleknockers and the first for coach Jared Clutts.

Goreville 11, Cobden 1: Host Cobden was held to a pair of hits in an 11-1 loss to Goreville in the first round of the Class 1A sectional Wednesday, May 23.

“We ran into a good ball club,” Clutts said.

Brayden Clark was 1-for-2 for the Appleknockers. John Russell was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Chandler West was the losing pitcher, scattering 10 hits to go with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Goreville, which had a 20-game winning streak, advanced to the sectional championsip with a 23-3 overall record to play Edwards County. Edwards County topped Steeleville 1-0 in action at the Cobden sectional.

Cobden finished the spring season with a 14-7 record. The Appleknockers had a combined 25-8-1 record during the fall and spring seasons.