Cobden celebrates homecoming

Cobden High School’s homecoming celebration is underway this week.

Theme days are part of the celebration. Themes for the week include:

PJ Day on Tuesday. Anything But a Backpack Day on Wednesday. Appleknocker Spirit Day on Thursday, today. Theme Day on Friday.

Homecoming basketball action is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the gymnasium at Jonesboro Elementary School. Cobden will face Dongola. The homecoming court will be presented at halftime.

Homecoming coronation is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the small gym at Cobden High School. A dance will follow until 10 p.m.