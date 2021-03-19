Home / Home
Cobden, in white uniforms, hosted Century in boys’ high school basketball action Thursday, March 11. Cobden won the game and continued on its way to an unbeaten season. The image was captured from a video of the game which was posted online.

Cobden ends season with 18-0 record

Fri, 03/19/2021 - 11:08am admin

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team finished the season undefeated with a 58-41 win over Trico Saturday, March 13.

Cobden became one of 14 schools in the state that finished undefeated with an 18-0 record.

Coach Wendell Wheeler’s Appleknocker squad competed in 16 games in 23 days during a season which was impacted by the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was shortened because of the pandemic. No postseason tournaments will be played.

Cobden 58, Trico 43: The visiting Appleknockers built at early lead and held on to go undefeated with the season-ending win Saturday, March 13.

Cobden led 17-6 after one quarter and 23-12 at the half.

Noah Franklin had 28 points, 18 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the way for Cobden.

Tyler Franklin had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Sippy Zamora had 5 points and 4 assists. Elliott Lowndes had 4 points,  6 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. John Eck had 2 points.

Cobden 62, Century 27: The host Appleknockers pulled ahead 14-3 after one quarter on their way to the win Thursday, March 11. Cobden was ahead 30-10 at the half.

Noah Franklin had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 8  assists for Cobden. 

Lowndes had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 8 points and 7 rebounds. Nolan Hand and Zamora had 3 points apiece.

Cobden 86, Shawnee 14: The visiting Appleknockers pulled head 27-2 after one quarter on their way to the win Wednesday, March 10.

Lowndes had 30 points and 7 rebounds to lead the way for Cobden. 

Noah Franklin had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Eck had 8 points. Tyler Franklin had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Drake Campbell had 6 points. Zamora had 4 points and 6 assists. Edwin Funes had 4 points and Brock Reynolds had 9 assists.

Cobden 68, Century 26: Noah Franklin had 30 points, 9 points and 9 assists to lead the visiting Appleknockers to the win Tuesday, March 9.

Tyler Franklin added 18 points and 6 rebounds. Lowndes had 11 points and 19 rebounds. Zamora had 6 assists. Reynolds had 3 points and 4 assists. Eck and Hand had 3 points apiece.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here