Cobden ends season with 18-0 record

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team finished the season undefeated with a 58-41 win over Trico Saturday, March 13.

Cobden became one of 14 schools in the state that finished undefeated with an 18-0 record.

Coach Wendell Wheeler’s Appleknocker squad competed in 16 games in 23 days during a season which was impacted by the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was shortened because of the pandemic. No postseason tournaments will be played.

Cobden 58, Trico 43: The visiting Appleknockers built at early lead and held on to go undefeated with the season-ending win Saturday, March 13.

Cobden led 17-6 after one quarter and 23-12 at the half.

Noah Franklin had 28 points, 18 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the way for Cobden.

Tyler Franklin had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Sippy Zamora had 5 points and 4 assists. Elliott Lowndes had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. John Eck had 2 points.

Cobden 62, Century 27: The host Appleknockers pulled ahead 14-3 after one quarter on their way to the win Thursday, March 11. Cobden was ahead 30-10 at the half.

Noah Franklin had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists for Cobden.

Lowndes had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Tyler Franklin had 8 points and 7 rebounds. Nolan Hand and Zamora had 3 points apiece.

Cobden 86, Shawnee 14: The visiting Appleknockers pulled head 27-2 after one quarter on their way to the win Wednesday, March 10.

Lowndes had 30 points and 7 rebounds to lead the way for Cobden.

Noah Franklin had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Eck had 8 points. Tyler Franklin had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Drake Campbell had 6 points. Zamora had 4 points and 6 assists. Edwin Funes had 4 points and Brock Reynolds had 9 assists.

Cobden 68, Century 26: Noah Franklin had 30 points, 9 points and 9 assists to lead the visiting Appleknockers to the win Tuesday, March 9.

Tyler Franklin added 18 points and 6 rebounds. Lowndes had 11 points and 19 rebounds. Zamora had 6 assists. Reynolds had 3 points and 4 assists. Eck and Hand had 3 points apiece.