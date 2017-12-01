Cobden falls to Waltonville, Odin in tournament action

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team lost twice in recent Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament play.

Odin 68, Cobden 56: The game was tied 15-15 at the end of one quarter, but Odin came on to pull ahead 28-26 at the half and 50-41 going into the final quarter in the win Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Eagles took over at the free throw line and were 27 of 34, while the Appleknockers were 6 of 15 at the charity stripe.

Karl Evans had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cobden. John Russell added 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Dylan Lewey had 10 points and a rebound. Clayton Eck had 7 points and 9 rebounds.

Austin Lewey had 6 points and a rebound. Joe Brumleve had 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Waltonville 68, Cobden 49: Waltonville had a big first quarter on its way to the win in first-round action at the tourney Monday, Dec. 26.

Austin Lewey had 15 points and 2 rebounds to lead Cobden. Russell added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Eck and Brumleve each had 8 points and a rebound apiece. Hayden Young had 3 points and a rebound.

Duty had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Zane Nance hd 2 points and 2 rebounds.

Cobden, 4-9, is scheduled to play this week at the Chester Invitational Tournament.