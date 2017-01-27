Cobden girls’ basketball goes 1-2 in tourney play

The Cobden High School girls’ basketball team went 1-2 in the Zeigler-Royalton tournament last week.

Elverado 43, Cobden 25: The Appleknockers fell behind early in the loss on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Meredith Flamm led Cobden with 15 points. Alaina Hartline added 6 points and Jenna Hartline 4.

Webber Township 38, Cobden 31: Cobden couldn’t recover from a 14-3 first quarter deficit in the other tournament loss on Saturday.

Alaina Hartline led Cobden with 11 points. Flamm added 9 points, Grace Rhodes 5, Jenna Hartline 4 and Bridget Clark 2.

Cobden 46, Zeigler-Royalton 16: The Applekockers pulled ahead early in the win Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Cobden led 11-5 after one quarter and 21-5 at the half.

Alaina Hartline led Cobden with 17 points.

Flamm added 14 points, Jenna Hartline 7 and Rhodes, Clark, Katie Eck and Makynzie Peterman 2 apiece.

Cobden was set to play Thursday, Jan. 26, at home against Shawnee.