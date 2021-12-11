Cobden girls’ coach likes team’s shooting ability

First-year Cobden High School girls’ basketball coach Nathan Pitts likes the shooting ability of the team for the upcoming season.

“We’ve got some good shooters,” Pitts said. “They can shoot the ball pretty decent.”

Cobden did not have a girls’ team last season because of not having enough players. But they have enough for a team this season.

The two seniors on the squad are a pair of 5-4 guards in Abby Remsey and Katelyn Shadowens.

Juniors are 5-5 guard Gracelynn Fisher, 5-6 forward Rhylee Sauerbrunn, 5-6 forward Hailey Gains, and 5-8 forward Becka Burgess.

Sophomores include a pair of 5-6 guards in Dora Funes and Kylie Hale.

Freshmen are 5-9 center Madi Mooreland, 5-2 guard Dixie Kaufmann, 5-4 guard Evelyn Campbell and 5-7 forward Shawnah Burgess.

One thing could hamper Cobden this season.

“We don’t have much size,” Pitts said.

But other than the lack of size, Pitts looks to be able to compete.

“We’re looking good in practice,” Pitts said. “We’re looking to be competitive.”

Cobden opens its season Monday, Nov. 15, at Goreville.