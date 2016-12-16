Cobden girls post wins over Joppa, Zeigler-Royalton

The Cobden High School girls’ basketball team posted a 2-1 record in recent action.

Cobden 50, Joppa 42: Alaina Hartline scored 22 points to lead host Cobden to the South Egyptian Conference win Saturday, Dec. 10.

Meredith Flamm added 20 points for the Appleknockers. Jenna Hartline had 6 points and Mackynzie Peterman 2.

Egyptian 38, Cobden 37: Flamm scored 21 points to lead the visiting Appleknockers in a conference loss Thursday, Dec. 8.

Alaina Hartline added 11 points for Cobden and Jenna Hartline 5.

Cobden 47, Zeigler-Royalton 29: Alaina Hartline led the way with 16 points in the non-conference win for host Cobden Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Jenna Hartline added 15 points, Flamm 11, Maddie Shoemate 3 and Peterman 2.

Cobden, 4-5, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Agape Christian in Marion and Friday at Shawnee.