Cobden goes 2-3 at Vienna Tournament

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team went 2-3 at last week’s Vienna Tournament.

Cobden’s Elliott Lowndes and Tyler Franklin were selected to the all-tournament team.

Cobden 61, Eldorado 60: Franklin scored 30 points to lead Cobden to the win in its final tournament game on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Lowndes added 19 points, Edwin Funes 7, Brock Reynolds 3 and Cooper Flamm 2.

Massac County 57, Cobden 53: The Patriots took a 20-19 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to post a win Friday, Nov. 26.

Lowndes led the way with 21 points. Franklin added 18 points, Flamm and Reynolds 5 each and Funes 4.

Vienna 68, Cobden 58: Cobden couldn’t hold a first quarter lead in the loss Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Franklin had 19 points to lead Cobden. Lowndes added 17 points, Drake Campbell 13, Flamm 5 and Funes 4.

Meridian 61, Cobden 51: Cobden let a first-half lead slip away in the loss Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Lowndes and Flamm had 19 points apiece, Campbell 5 and Reynolds and Funes 4 each.

Cobden 56, Carrier Mills 47: Lowndes led the way with 22 points in the tournament opening game win Monday, Nov. 22.

Flamm added 18 points, Campbell 7, Flamm 6 and Reynolds 3.

Cobden, 2-3, is scheduled to play Friday at Meridian.

