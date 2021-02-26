Cobden improves to 4-0 with wins on Saturday

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team hadn’t played in the last two weeks because of bad weather, but made up for it with a pair of wins at home Saturday, Feb. 20.

“We had to cancel six games,” Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler said. “It was good to get to play again.”

The Appleknockers defeated Elverado and Egyptian.

Cobden 70, Elverado 19: The Appleknockers pulled ahead early on the way to the win in their final game Saturday.

Cobden led 23-4 after one quarter and 47-10 at the half.

Noah Franklin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cobden.

Elliott Loundes had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocked shots.

Tyler Franklin had 13 points and 6 rebounds. John Eck had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Sippy Zamora had 5 points. Edwin Funes had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Nolan Hand had 2 points.

Cobden 80, Egyptian 32: The Appleknockers were ahead 27-4 after one quarter and 44-13 at the half in the opening game win Saturday.

Noah Franklin had 25 points, 18 rebounds and 8 assists to lead Cobden.

Tyler Franklin had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Loundes had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

Drake Campbell had 8 points and 4 rebounds. Eck had 4 points and 3 rebounds. Brock Reynolds had 2 points and a rebound. John Fuhrhop had 2 points. Zamora had 4 rebounds.

Cobden, 4-0, is scheduled to play Friday at Elverado and Saturday at home against Meridian.