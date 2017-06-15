Cobden Legion team splits in recent play

The Cobden American Legion baseball team split in recent action.

Cobden 18, West Frankfort 2: Bryce Reynolds was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead visiting Cobden to the win Sunday, June 11.

Zane Nance was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Cody Wieseman was 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Bayden Ditterline was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brayden Clark was 1-for-3. Chandler West was 1-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Alex Ramsey was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

West and Ditterline pitched in the win. West pitched 4 innings and allowed a hit to go with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Ditterline pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Nance pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

Johnston City 8, Cobden 3: Clark and Josh Burgess were each 1-for-2 at the plate to lead visiting Cobden in the loss Friday, June 9.

West and Reynolds were each 1-for-3 for Cobden.

Ditterline and West pitched in the loss. Ditterline pitched 2 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. West pitched 2 inings and allowed 2 hits to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden 15, Goreville 2: Nance was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead visiting Cobden to the win Tuesday, June 6.

Wieseman was 1-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Clayton Flamm was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Landon Britt was 1-for-3. Clark was 1-for-5 with 2 RBIs. Ditterline was 1-for-5.

Ditterline and West pitched in the win. Ditterline pitched 4 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. West pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Carbondale 5, Cobden 3: Alex Ramsey was 1-for-1 with an RBI to lead visiting Cobden in the season-opening loss Monday, June 5.

Landon Britt was 1-for-2 for Cobden. Nance and Reynolds were each 1-for-3.

Ditterline, Wieseman, Nance, Ramsey and Burgess pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 5 hits.

Cobden, 2-2, is scheduled to play again Friday at Carrier Mills.