Home / Sports / Cobden opens volleyball play

Cobden opens volleyball play

Fri, 08/31/2018 - 6:27pm admin

The Cobden High School volleyball team split to open the 2018 season.

A-J 25-25, Cobden 20-18: Lexi Miller had 5 kills to lead the visiting Appleknockers in the loss Thursday, Aug. 23.

Jamison Cowart added 4 kills for Cobden.

Cobden 22-25-25, Elverado 25-23-22: Megan Rhodes had 15 kills to lead host Cobden to its opening season win Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Elle Mason added 9 kills and Harleigh Braden had 4 aces.

Cobden, 1-1, was scheduled to play Christopher earlier this week and has a match Thursday, today, at home against Carrier Mills.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here