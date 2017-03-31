Cobden outscores Carrier Mills

Dylan Duty was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the visiting Cobden High School baseball team to an 8-5 win over Carrier Mills in a non-conference game Friday, March 24.

Cody Wieseman was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Appleknockers.

John Russell was 1-for-2 with a double, 3 RBIs and a stolen base. Austin Lewey was 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

Bryce Reynolds was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Zane Nance was 1-for-3. Bayden Ditterline had an RBI.

Trevor Middleton, Ditterline and Russell pitched in the win.

Middleton pitched 3 innings and allowed 1 hit to go with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Ditterline pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks.

Russell pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Cobden, 1-1, was scheduled to play Thursday at home against Century.