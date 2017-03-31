Home / Sports / Cobden outscores Carrier Mills

Cobden outscores Carrier Mills

Fri, 03/31/2017 - 10:56am admin

Dylan Duty was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the visiting Cobden High School baseball team to an 8-5 win over Carrier Mills in a non-conference game Friday, March 24.

Cody Wieseman was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Appleknockers. 

John Russell was 1-for-2 with a double, 3 RBIs and a stolen base. Austin Lewey was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. 

Bryce Reynolds was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Zane Nance was 1-for-3. Bayden Ditterline had an RBI. 

Trevor Middleton, Ditterline and Russell pitched in the win. 

Middleton pitched 3 innings and allowed 1 hit to go with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. 

Ditterline  pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks. 

Russell pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Cobden, 1-1, was scheduled to play Thursday at home against Century.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here