Cobden outscores Egyptian in regional tournament play

John Russell scored 15 points and had 2 rebounds to lead Cobden to a 67-53 win over Egyptian in first-round action at the Class 1A high school boys’ basketball regional tournament hosted by the Appleknockers Monday, Feb. 20.

Clayton Eck added 14 points and 9 rebounds for the winners. Austin Lewey had 11 points and 3 rebounds.

Joe Brumleve and Karl Evans each had 6 points and 2 rebounds apiece.

Landon Britt had 4 points. Connor Allen had 3 points and 3 rebounds.

Zane Nance had 2 points and 5 rebounds. Dylan Lewey and Raul Palmerin each had 2 points and a rebound apiece. Clayton Flamm had 2 points.

The Appleknockers trailed 15-9 after one quarter and 29-28 at the half. Cobden outscored the Pharaohs 23-10 in the third quarter to build a 51-39 lead going into the final period.

Cobden, 11-16, was scheduled to play Meridian on Wednesday.

The regional championship game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.