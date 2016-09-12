Cobden outscores Galatia in lone win at Vienna Tournament

The Cobden High School boys basketball team went 1-4 at the Vienna Tournament, which was played Nov. 21-26.

Cobden 78, Galatia 73: The Appleknockers built an early lead in the final game win in the tourney Saturday, Nov. 26.

John Russell had 20 points and 6 rebounds to lead Cobden. Clayton Eck added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Lewey had 16 points, Joe Brumleve 9, and Dylan Lewey 8. Dylan Duty had 6 points and 5 rebounds and Connor Allen added 2 points.

Century 67, Cobden 50: Eck and Austin Lewey each scored 12 points and pulled down 4 rebounds apiece to lead Cobden in the tourney loss Friday, Nov. 25.

Brumleve added 10 points. Russell had 9 points and 6 rebounds and Dylan Lewey had 7 points.

Eldorado 71, Cobden 39: The Eagles built a 15-8 lead in the first quarter on their way to the tourney win Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Russell had 12 points and 7 rebounds to lead Cobden. Austin Lewey added 11 points and 3 rebounds. Dylan Lewey had 9 points. Brumleve had 3 points and Eck added 2 points and 2 rebounds and Duty had 2 points and a rebound.

Carrier Mills 56, Cobden 43: Russell had 17 points and 2 rebounds to lead Cobden in the tourney loss Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Eck had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Lewey had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Duty had 4 points and 3 rebounds. Dylan Lewey had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

Vienna 67, Cobden 57: The Appleknockers fell behind 24-13 after one quarter and couldn’t catch up in the tourney loss Monday, Nov. 21.

Russell scored 27 points to lead Cobden. Clayton Flamm added 7 points, Austin Lewey 6. Eck scored 5 points and had 4 rebounds. Zane Nance scored 5 points. Dylan Lewey had 3 points. Duty had 2 points and 8 rebounds and Brumleve scored 2 points and had 2 rebounds.

Cobden plays at home Friday against Joppa and Saturday at Anna-Jonesboro.