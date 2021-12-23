Cobden runs winning streak to six games

With three recent victories, the Cobden High School boys’ basketball team ran its winning streak to six games.

Cobden 61, Century 21: The visiting Appleknockers pulled ahead early in the win Friday, Dec. 17.

Tyler Franklin led the way with 24 points.

Drake Campbell added 12 points, Elliott Lowndes 10, Brock Reynolds 9, Brady Bundren 4 and Cooper Flamm 2.

Cobden 64, Dongola 15: The visiting Appleknockers pulled ahead 29-2 after one quarter on their way to the win Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Lowndes had 18 points to lead the way. Franklin added 14 points, Kevin Webb 8, Bundren, Reynolds, Campbell and Edwin Funes had 4 apiece and Aaron Funes and Kohen Moore 2 each.

Cobden 58, Elverado 24: The Falcons were held scoreless in the first quarter in the loss at John A. Logan Community College in Carterville Monday, Dec. 13.

Lowndes had 25 points to lead Cobden. Franklin added 11 points, Campbell and Bundren had 6 apiece, Tom Coleman 4 and Flamm and Aaron Funes 2 each.

Cobden, 7-6, is scheduled to begin play Monday, Dec. 27, at the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.