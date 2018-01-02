Cobden scheduled to play basketball at Marshall County

The impact of a tragedy which occurred last week in Western Kentucky has been felt directly at a Union County school.

The Cobden High School boys’ varsity and junior varsity basketball teams are scheduled to play at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., on Friday, Feb. 16.

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, the Western Kentucky high school was the scene of a shooting which claimed the lives of two students.

Kentucky State Police reported that both of the students who were fatally wounded were 15 years old. The victims were identified as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope.

State police reported that a total of 20 people were affected during the shooting, 15 of whom sustained gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old student at Marshall County High School was identified as a suspect in the shooting. The student was taken into custody by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities reported that a handgun was the weapon used in the shooting.

Cobden High School principal Crystal Housman said last week that cards had been sent to Marshall County High School.

The status of the Feb. 16 games involving Cobden and Marshall County was uncertain as of late last week. Housman said that an invitation may be extended to Marshall County High School to come to Cobden for the games.

Housman said that efforts were underway at the Union County high school to help students cope with questions and concerns they may have in response to the tragedy.

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball teams’ visit to Marshall County was a late addition to the 2017-2018 schedule.

The Appleknockers originally had been scheduled to play in another tournament in Southern Illinois. When that appearance was cancelled, Cobden scheduled the visit to Marshall County.

Housman said that officials at Marshall County High School “have been great to work with.” She said the Cobden players were looking forward to playing in Kentucky.

Marshall County High School was planning to serve a dinner for the visiting Cobden teams. Travel time from Cobden to Benton is about an hour and 15 minutes.

A lock-down drill had been planned last Thursday at the Union County school. The drill was to have been conducted with the Cobden Police Department. Housman said the drill was postponed in response to the incident in Kentucky.

The Cobden School District has worked with the police department to draft a well-developed plan to prepare for the possibility of such incidents.

Staff members at Cobden High School were meeting with students last week to offer support. Efforts also were being made to help the students make sure they feel safe at school.

Housman said that a key message also was being shared with students: “Be kind and lift each other up.”

(Editor’s note: Some of the information for this article originally appeared on the website for the Marshall County Daily, www.marshallcountydaily.com.)