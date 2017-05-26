Cobden scores win over Dongola in regional play

Addy Aspen was 3-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs to lead Cobden to an 11-5 win over Dongola in first round action of the Lady Demons’ Class 1A high school softball regional Tuesday, May 16.

Alaina Hartline was 2-for-3 with 3 stolen bases for the Appleknockers. Lauren Sweitzer was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lexi Miller was 2-for-4 with 2 stolen bases. Meredith Flamm was 1-for-2 with a double and 3 stolen bases. Jamison Cowart was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Harleigh Braden was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Karlie Kelley was 3-for-4 with 2 stolen bases to lead the Lady Demons. McKenzie Prout was 3-for-4. Megan Michaels was 2-for-3 with 2 stolen bases. Delaney Cummins was 2-for-4. Desiree Evans was 1-for-3. Kereh Cooley was 1-for-4.

Flamm was the winning pitcher, scattering 12 hits to go with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Michaels was the losing pitcher, allowing 12 hits to go with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden, 7-12, advanced to play Goreville for the regional title.