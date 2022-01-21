Cobden scores wins over Hardin County, Harrisburg

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team won a pair of games last week.

Cobden 38, Hardin County 35: The Appleknockers went ahead early on their way to the win over Hardin County in a game which was played at Unity Point near Carbondale Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“We pulled ahead early and hung on to it,” Cobden head coach Wendell Wheeler said. “It was a good win.”

Tyler Franklin led Cobden with 15 points. Elliott Lowndes added 9 points, Cooper Flamm 6, Drake Campbell 5 and Edwin Funes 3.

Cobden 53, Harrisburg 39: The Appleknockers took another early lead to post the win in a game which was played at John A. Logan College in Carterville on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

“It was a very big win,” Wheeler said. “They’ve got a good team.”

Franklin led the way for Cobden with 19 points.Lowndes added 17 points, Reynolds 10 and Funes 7.

Cobden, which improved to 12-5 overall, plays this week at the Mid-Winter Round Robin Tournament at Egyptian.