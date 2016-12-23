Cobden set to appear at Sesser-Valier

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team is scheduled to compete in the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-29.

Woodlawn is the tournament’s top-seeded team.

Other teams competing are Waltonville, Goreville, Odin, Marissa-Coulterville, Zeigler-Royalton, Chester, Century, Christopher, New Athens, Steeleville, Thompsonville, Galatia and the host Red Devils.

Cobden opens tourney play at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, against Waltonville.

A win will advance the Appleknockers to a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 27, against the winner of Goreville-Odin.

A loss will put Cobden against the loser of that game on 9 a.m. Tuesday.