Cobden set to open fall baseball season

If work ethic carries over, the Cobden High School baseball team should have a good team this fall.

“I like the attitude of our kids,” first-year Cobden baseball coach Dana Pearson said. “We gave them the summer off and they are hungry and working hard.”

Pearson, who is also the Cobden American Legion baseball coach, cancelled the Legion schedule for this past summer.

Only two players from last season’s 13-9 squad were lost to graduation.

Several seniors will be returning, including infielder/outfielder/pitcher Cody Wieseman; third baseman/shortstop/pitcher Bayden Ditterline; catcher Bryce Reynolds; infielder/catcher Zane Nance; first baseman Bayden Clark; outfielder/pitcher Chandler West and middle infielder Jase Hutchason.

Reynolds returns to the lineup after an elbow injury last season.

Wieseman, Ditterline and West will handle the pitching duties.

The team is bolstered by numerous juniors.

“It’s a big class and they’re pushing each other hard,” Pearson said.

The team opens its 12-game fall season at home against Woodlawn on Wednesday, Aug 29.

“During the fall season we’re not worried about our record,” Pearson said. “We want to develop our players and make them better and emphasize teamwork.”