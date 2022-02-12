Cobden set to play in Memphis

The Cobden and Meridian high school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to play Friday, Dec.2, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

FedExForum is the home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Cobden boys’ head basketball coach Karl Sweitzer said. “It will be a new experience for everybody involved.”

Sweitzer said Meridian lined up the games.

The Cobden and Meridian girls are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. The Cobden and Meridian boys are set to tip off at 2:30 p.m.

That night, both teams will have an opportunity to see an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers.