Cobden softball posts win over Crab Orchard

The Cobden High School softball team split in recent action.

Massac County 18, Cobden 0: Molly Ellis and Lauren Sweitzer were each 2-for-3 at the plate to lead visiting Cobden in the loss Tuesday, May 1.

Emily White was 1-for-1 for the Appleknockers. Alaina Hartline and Megan Rhodes were each 1-for-2.

Ellis and Lexi Miller pitched in the loss. Ellis pitched 2 innings and allowed 8 hits to go with a walk and a strikeout. Miller pitched 2 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with no walks and a strikeout.

Cobden 13, Crab Orchard 2: Miller was 3-for-4 to lead host Cobden in the win Monday, April 30.

Ellis was 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and 2 RBIs. Jamison Cowart was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs. Rhodes was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Flamm and Ellis pitched in the win. Flamm pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Ellis pitched 3 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 4 strikeouts.

Cobden, 7-10, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Johnston City.