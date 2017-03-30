Cobden softball scores wins over Carrier Mills, Dongola

The Cobden High School softball team won a pair of games in action last week.

Cobden 10, Carrier Mills 3: Meredith Flamm pitched and hit visiting Cobden to the non-conference win Friday, March 24.

Flamm was the winning pitcher, scattering 7 hits to go with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts. She was 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs.

Brooke Bailey was 2-for-2 with 5 stolen bases for the Appleknockers.

Jamison Cowart was 2-for-4. Inna Kinsey was 1-for-3. Molly Ellis was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Megan Rhodes was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Harleigh Braden was 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

Cobden 6, Dongola 5: Ellis was 4-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead Cobden to the South Egyptian Conference win over host Dongola Wednesday, March 22.

Alaina Hartline and Rhodes were each 2-for-4 with an RBI apiece for the Appleknockers. Kinsey was 1-for-3. Flamm was 1-for-4 with a double.

Hailey O’Dea was 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Demons. Kenzie Prout was 2-for-3 with a double. Karlie Kelley was 2-for-4. Desiree Evans was 1-for-3. Megan Micheal was 1-for-4.

Ellis was the winning pitcher, scattering 9 hits to go with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Micheal and Megan Theis pitched for Dongola. Micheal pitched 4 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Theis pitched 3 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with 4 walks and a strikeout.

Cobden, 2-0, was scheduled to play Thursday at home against Century. Dongola fell to 0-1.