Cobden softball scores wins over Century, Pope County, Shawnee

The Cobden High School softball team closed out regular season play with a 3-1 record.

Johnston City 8, Cobden 7: The visiting Appleknockers let a 7-1 lead slip away in the loss Thursday, May 10.

Meredith Flamm and Alaina Hartline were each 2-for-3 with an RBI apiece to lead Cobden.

Lexi Miller was 1-for-3. Jenna Hartline was 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Brooke Bailey and Molly Ellis were 1-for-4 with an RBI apiece. Lauren Sweitzer was 1-for-4.

Ellis and Flamm pitched in the loss. Ellis pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. Flamm pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits, a walk and 2 strikeouts.

Cobden 7, Century 4: Aubrey Fisher, Alaina Hartline, Megan Rhodes and Sweitzer were each 1-for-3 to lead visiting Cobden to the South Egyptian Conference win Wednesday, May 9.

Ellis was 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Miller was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Flamm and Bailey were each 1-for-4 with a RBI apiece. Jenna Hartline was 1-for-4.

Flamm pitched in the win, scattering 7 hits to go with a walk and 7 strikeouts.

Cobden 13, Pope County 4: Alaina Hartline was 4-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs to lead visiting Cobden to the win Tuesday, May 8.

Jenna Hartline was 3-for-4. Bailey was 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs. Flamm and Miller were each 3-for-5 with an RBI apiece. Ellis was 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs. Sweitzer was 1-for-5.

Ellis was the winning pitcher with a four-hitter to go with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden 15, Shawnee 5: Bailey was 2-for-2 to lead host Cobden to the conference win Monday, May 7.

Flamm was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Sweitzer was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ellis was 1-for-2 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Miller was 1-for-2. Alaina Hartline was 1-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Lauren Mitchell was 1-for-3.

Miller and Flamm pitched in the win. Miller pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed a hit to go with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts. Flamm pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed a hit to go with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Autumn McMahan and Laycee Presutti pitched for the Lady Reds, combining on 11 hits.

Cobden, 10-11, was scheduled to play Wednesday against Egyptian at the Cobden Class 1A regional.