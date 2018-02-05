Cobden softball team scores victory over Z-R

The Cobden High School softball team split in recent action.

Cobden 11, Zeigler-Royalton 9: Lexi Miller was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 2 stolen bases to lead the host Appleknockers to the non-conference win Friday, April 27.

Meredith Flamm was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Emily White was 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs. Molly Ellis was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Alyssa Penrod was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Lauren Sweitzer was 1-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Brooke Bailey and Megan Rhodes were each 1-for-4 with a stolen base apiece.

Ellis and Flamm pitched in the win. Ellis pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout. Flamm pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Marion 13, Cobden 0: Sweitzer was 2-for-3 to lead the visiting Applekockers in the loss Wednesday, April 25.

Flamm, White and Alaina Hartline were each 1-for-1 for Cobden. Bailey was 1-for-3.

Flamm pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 5 walks and no strikeouts. Ellis pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with no walks and a strikeout.

Cobden, 6-9, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Egyptian.