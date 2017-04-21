Cobden softball team scores wins over Egyptian, Meridian

The Cobden High School softball team posted a 2-3 record in recent action.

Hardin County 10, Cobden 5: Meredith Flamm was 3-for-4 with a double to lead visiting Cobden in the first game of a doubleheader loss at Goreville Saturday, April 15.

Megan Rhodes was 2-for-3 for the Appleknockers. Lauren Sweitzer was 1-for-1. Jamison Cowart was 1-for-2. Alaina Hartline was 1-for-3.

Molly Ellis was the losing pitcher, scattering 11 hits to go with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Goreville 17, Cobden 5: Flamm was 3-for-3 to lead Cobden in the first game loss Saturday.

Rhodes was 2-for-3 with a double, Harleigh Braden and Cowart were each 1-for-2. Sweitzer and Inna Kinsey were both 1-for-3.

Flamm and Ellis pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 17 hits to go with 5 walks and no strikeouts.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran 7, Cobden 2: Ellis was 2-for-3 with a double and triple to lead host Cobden in the loss Wednesday, April 12.

Braden, Lexi Miller and Jenna Hartline were each 1-for-3.

Ellis was the losing pitcher, scattering 11 hits to go with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Cobden 16, Egyptian 0: Cowart was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 stolen bases to lead host Cobden to the South Egyptian Conference win Tuesday, April 11.

Braden was 3-for-4 with a double and 2 stolen bases. Miller was 2-for-3 with 2 stolen bases.

Lauryn Mitchell was 1-for-1. Jenna Hartline was 1-for-2. Alaina Hartline, Rhodes and Kinsey were each 1-for-3.

Flamm was the winning pitcher with a one-hitter to go with 2 walks and 11 strikeouts.

Cobden 13, Meridian 2: Flamm was 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple to lead host Cobden in the conference win Monday, April 10.

Ellis, Cowart and Miller were each 3-for-3. Braden was 3-for-4. Addy Aspen was 2-for-2. Rhodes was 2-for-3.

Ellis was the winning pitcher with a four-hitter to go with 4 walks and 11 strikeouts.

Cobden, 5-6, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Elverado.