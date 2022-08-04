Cobden softball team wins three games in recent action

The Cobden High School softball team won three games last week.

Cobden 18, Carrier Mills 12: Makenzie Howell was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and 2 RBIs to lead the host Appleknockers to the win Friday, April 2.

Bianca Vicente was 1-for-1 with a double for Cobden. Abby Clover was 1-for-2 with a double. Tess Brummer and Emma Kilpatrick were both 1-for-4 with a double apiece. Katelyn Shadowens was 1-for-4. Kylie Hale was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Cobden 12, Dongola 9: Vicente was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the host Appleknockers to the win Thursday, March 31.

Roberts was 2-for-3. Brummer and Karleigh Ellis were both 2-for-4. Howell was 1-for-2 with a triple. Kilpatrick was 1-for-4 with a double. Shadowens and Hale were each 1-for-4.

Melanie Altamirano was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles to lead the Lady Demons. Brooklyn Hogue was 2-for-4 with a double and triple. MacKenna Prout was 2-for-4 with 2 doubles. Payton Hilliard 2-for-4. Harley Wright was 1-for-3 with a double.

Vicente and Hale pitched in the win. Vicente pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Hale pitched 2 1/3 inning and allowed 4 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikouts.

Altamirano pitched for Dongola and allowed 11 hits to go with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Dongola, 1-5, plays Friday at home against Meridian.

Cobden 13, Egyptian 4: Howell was 4-for-4 with a home run, double and an RBI to lead the host Appleknockers to the win Tuesday, March 29.

Clover was 2-for-3 with a triple. Shadowens was 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Hale was 2-for-2 with a triple. Ellis was 1-for-1 with a double.

Hale pitched in the win and allowed 5 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Cobden, 4-5, plays Friday at home against Herrin’s Agape Christian.