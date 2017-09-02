Cobden standout Orsburn headed for hall of fame

CARTERVILLE – Fortunately, for John A. Logan College, the apple (knocker) doesn’t fall far from the tree.

On Feb. 10, Taylor Orsburn, who recently joined John A. Logan College as its head softball coach, will be inducted into the Cobden High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Orsburn, a 2010 graduate of Cobden High School, had a stellar career playing softball for the Appleknockers. She went on to play for the SIU Salukis. There, she was also a star.

Orsburn’s talent and experience as a player could have taken her anywhere in the nation as a coach, but after moving a couple of times, she soon landed back in Southern Illinois accepting a coaching job at the same college where her mother, who also played high school softball for the Appleknockers, once coached.

Tina McCleland-Orsburn coached softball at JALC from 1993 to 1997. She also played softball at JALC from 1985 to 1986.

“We are very fortunate to have a coach of Taylor Orsburn’s caliber,” said Greg Starrick, athletic director for John A. Logan College.

“She was a true star at both the high school and Division 1 level. Now, for her to be coaching at John A. Logan College, where her mother both played and coached, is great for the sport and our region.”

Orsburn’s team consists of area players from Benton, Goreville, West Frankfort, Carterville, Crab Orchard, Zeigler, Carbondale and Metropolis.

“I’m really passionate about recruiting local athletes,” Orsburn said. “We have great softball programs throughout Southern Illinois, like the one I played for in Cobden.”

Orsburn said it’s a great honor to be coaching at the same college where her mother once coached, which also allows her to remain close to her hometown and many family members and friends. Family and friends who will applaud loudly as she is inducted into the hall of fame.

Orsburn was hired in August. She will coach her first game for the Lady Vols on Feb. 17 when Logan opens its softball season in Booneville, Miss.