Cobden takes second at Vienna tournament

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team defeated Century 64-45 to claim second place at the Vienna Classic Tournament Saturday, Nov. 24.

Cobden’s John Russell and Noah Franklin were named to the all-tournament team.

Cobden 64, Century 45: The Appleknockers pulled ahead 21-7 after one quarter on their way to a win which assured them of a second place finish at the tournament.

Dylan Lewey scored 17 points to lead Cobden. Russell added 15 points, Clayton Eck 8, Franklin 7, Joe Brumleve 6, Carl Evans 4, Landon Britt and Jose Lopez 3 apiece and Connor Allen 2.

Eldorado 64, Cobden 40: Cobden fell behind 18-8 after one quarter and 33-17 at the half in its only loss Friday, Nov. 24.

Brumleve led the way with 13 points. Eck added 7 points, Franklin 5, Lewey and Evans 4 apiece and Britt 2.

Cobden 72, Vienna 66: The Appleknockers built an early 12-4 first quarter lead on their way to the win Thursday, Nov. 23.

Russell led the way with 21 points. Franklin and Eck added 13 points apiece, Brumleve 12, Allen 7, Lewey 4 and Zane Nance 2.

Cobden 75, Carrier Mills 52: Cobden built a 14-9 first quarter lead and was ahead 43-19 at the half in the win Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Franklin led Cobden with 12 points. Evans added 11 points, Nance and Russell 9 apiece, Brumleve 8, Lewey 7, Eck 6, Clayton Flamm 5, Allen 3 and Chandlar West 2.

Cobden 72, Galatia 62: Franklin led the way in the opening round win with 20 points on Monday, Nov. 20.