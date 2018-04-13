Cobden tops Dongola, edged by Pinckneyville

The Cobden High School baseball team split in recent action.

Cobden 22, Dongola 0: Brayden Clark was 4-for-5 with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs to lead the host Appleknockers to the South Egyptian Conference win Thursday, April 5.

Chandler Edwards was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Jase Hutchason was 2-for-2 with a triple and 2 RBIs.

John Russell was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Zane Nance was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and 3 RBIs. Chandlar West was 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs.

Cody Wieseman was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Clayton Flamm was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Landon Britt and Alex Remsey were each 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece. Bryce Reynolds had a stolen base.

Killian Hudgins was 1-for-1 for the Demons’ lone hit.

Britt, Ditterline, Noah Franklin, Hutchason, Nance, Remsey and West combined to pitch a one-hitter to go with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Pinckneyville 6, Cobden 5: Wieseman was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the visiting Appleknockers in the non-conference loss Thursday, March 22.

Remsey was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs for Cobden. Ditterline was 1-for-3 with 2 stolen bases. Russell was 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

Nance and Russell pitched for Cobden. Nance pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed 2 hits to go with 2 walks and no strikeouts.

Russell pitched 6 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Cobden, 2-1, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Shawnee.