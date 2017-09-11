Cobden volleyball wins sectional title

Cobden lost 25-18, 25-10 to Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg in the Class 1A high school volleyball super-sectional at Farina Friday, Nov. 3.

Meredith Flamm led the Appleknockers with nine kills.

Grace Schroeder had 15 assists and two aces. Brook Bailey had nine digs and Megan Rhodes added four kills.

Cobden finished the 2017 season with a school record 26 wins. Cobden ended its season with an overall record of 26-12.

Cobden advanced in post-season play after winning the school’s first Class 1A sectional title by scores of 25-17, 11-25 and 24-17 over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in the Class 1A sectional, which was hosted by the Appleknockers Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“I thought we did a really good job of staying focused” in the sectional win, Cobden coach Nathan Emrick said. “We kind of turned it around in the third set.”

Schroeder led the way in the win with 26 assists, 2 aces and a kill.

Flamm added 7 of 7 successful serves, 13 digs and 12 kills. Rhodes had 13 of 15 successful serves, 11 kills, 7 digs and an ace.

Bailey had 22 of 24 successful serves, 12 digs, 5 assists and an ace. Alaina Hartline had 8 kills, 5 digs and a block.

Elle Mason had 3 of 3 successful serves, 5 digs, 2 aces and a kill. Harleigh Braden had 9 of 11 successful serves and 3 digs. Lexi Miller had a dig and a kill.