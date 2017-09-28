Cobden wins regional title

The Cobden Junior High School softball team defeated Dongola 8-7 to win the Class S regional tournament title at Cobden Friday, Sept. 22.

Cobden, 15-0, advances to play in the Class S state tournament at Coulterville and plays Woodlawn at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Makenzie Howell was the winning pitcher, allowing 7 hits to go with 5 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Dongola’s Melanie Allavamoro pitched 4 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 6 walks and 5 strikeouts. Brooklyn Hogue pitched the final 2 innings and didn’t allow a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout.

Katelyn Shadowens was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead Cobden at the plate.

Lily Britt was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Howell was 1-for-2. Olivia Brumleve was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Hogue was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI to lead Dongola at the plate. Jamie Anderson was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Carmin Smith was 1-for-3.

Cobden 19, Century 4: Britt was 4-for-4 with 3 doubles, a triple and 4 RBIs to lead Cobden in the first-round win Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Gracelynn Fisher was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Cobden. Brumleve was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Shadowens was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Abby Remsey was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and 4 RBIs. Hannah Stillman and Abby Clover were each 1-for-3. Howell and Leah Goins were both 1-for-4.

Howell was the winning pitcher, scattering 5 hits to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.