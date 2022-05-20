Cobden wins SEC with no-hit victory

The Cobden High School baseball team closed out regular season play last week with a pair of wins.

Cobden 7, Pope County 2: Dawson Short led the hitting by going 3-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs for the visiting Appleknockers Tuesday, May 10.

Reese Hand was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and 2 RBIs. Brock Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a triple. John Fuhrhop was 2-for-3.

Tyler Franklin and Reese Hand pitched in the win. Franklin pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. Reese Hand pitched 3 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 7 strikeouts.

Cobden 7, Herrin Agape 2: The host Appleknockers won the South Egyptian Conference with the victory Monday, May 9.

Nolan Hand and Reese Hand combined to pitch a no-hitter.

Nolan Hand pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed 3 walks to go with 17 strikeouts. Reese Hand pitched 2/3 of an inning and had 2 strikeouts.

Cobden pitchers combined to log 34 total strikeouts in the two wins.

Nolan Hand led the hitting by going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a double. Hunter Pitts was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Reynolds was 2-for-4 with 2 doubles. Noel Fabian was 1-for-1. Fuhrhop was 1-for-3.

Cobden, 10-3, was to have played on Wednesday at the Cobden Class A subregional against the winner of Monday’s Century vs. Egyptian winner.

Shawnee goes against Meridian in the other first-round game at the subregional. The winners of both games play in the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, in Cobden.