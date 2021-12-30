Cobden wins at tournament

With 1.09 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied, Elliott Lowndes made a pair of free throws to lift the Cobden High School boys’ basketball team to a 45-43 win over New Athens in first-round action at the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 27.

Cobden was behind through the first three quarters of the game.

“We got outplayed until the final quarter,” Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler said.

The Appleknockers outscored New Athens 20-10 in the final period to earn the come-from-behind win.

With the victory, Cobden won its seventh straight game.

Cobden, 8-6, was scheduled to play Goreville on Tuesday in tournament action.