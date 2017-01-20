Cobden wins in tourney play

Meredith Flamm scored 14 points to lead the Cobden High School girls’ basketball team to a 36-10 win over Hardin County in first-round action at the Zeigler-Royalton Round-Robin Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.

Alaina Hartline added 10 points for the Appleknockers. Makynzie Petterman had 5 points, Jenna Hartline 3 and Bridget Clark and Maddie Shoemate 2 apiece.

Cobden, 7-9, was scheduled to play host Zeigler-Royalton earlier this week in the tourney and continues play Saturday at 11 a.m. against Elverado and at 2:30 p.m. against Webber Township.