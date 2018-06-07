Cody Livesay has two hits for Grizzlies

Cody Livesay was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in the visiting Gateway Grizzlies 4-3 loss to the Southern Illinois Miners in Frontier League baseball action at Rent One Park in Marion Saturday, June 30.

On Friday, June 29, Livesay didn’t get a hit in a 6-5 loss for the visiting Grizzlies, but was walked twice, stole two bases and scored a pair of runs.

Livesay is a former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball player.