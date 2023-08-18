Coffman earns bronze medal at World Martial Arts Championships

Master Heather Coffman, owner and senior instructor of Coffman’s Martial Arts located in Anna, recently competed at the U.S. Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championships (International Sport Karate and Kickboxing Association), which are hosted annually at the Coronado Resort Disneyland in Orlando, Fla.

The international competition draws approximately 6,000 competitors and 12,000 spectators each year and usually includes 50-plus countries from around the world.

Martial artists compete in events to include traditional and creative forms, traditional and creative weapons, sparring and breaking. This event is also televised by ESPN.

Master Coffman has been training in martial arts for almost 20 years. She is the current director of the ChunjiDo International martial arts organization, holds a 6th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo, a 3rd Dan Black Belt in ChunJiDo and she is a 2022 United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame inductee.

Master Coffman has competed in many local/national tournaments and earlier this year became a U.S. Martial Arts Team qualifier.

Competing for the United States in her first world competition, Master Coffman competed in Women’s Traditional forms competition, winning a bronze medal to finish 3rd in the world.

“Please join me in congratulating Master Heather Coffman on this monumental accomplishment in her martial arts career,” Grandmaster Robert Cutrell, founder of ChunJiDo International stated.