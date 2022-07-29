Coffman inducted into United States Martial Arts of Fame as Master of Year

Heather Coffman of Union County was inducted Saturday, July 16, into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame as Master of the Year.

She is owner of Coffman’s Martial Arts in Anna, where she also is an instructor.

The hall of fame induction event, held at the San Antonio Hilton Airport, culminated in a weeklong celebration of the martial arts.

The black-tie affair was attended by over 300 guests, where the Class of 2022 was welcomed into the elite fraternity of martial arts schools and instructors as inductees.

Master Heather Coffman has been studying martial arts for over 16 years and in that time has earned a 6th degree black belt in Tae Kwon-Do and is earning a 3rd degree black belt in ChunJiDo.

Currently studying under Grandmaster Robert Cutrell, Master Coffman serves as the Illinois state director of ChunJiDo International, a worldwide organization with affiliates in five continents and over 30 countries.

Master Coffman opened the doors to her school in 2011 in Anna and now runs one of the largest martial arts schools in Southern Illinois.

She earned the honor of “Instructor of the Year” from the Illinois TaekwonDo Association in 2009.

In addition, she received “Business of the Year” in 2012 through the Union County Chamber of Commerce in Anna and “Woman of the Year” in 2013 through the Union County Women in Business organization.

Master Coffman serves her community by hosting an annual Break-A-Thon for the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network and has helped to raise thousands of dollars for local children. Her other passion is the health and empowerment of women.

Sponsored by the International Martial Arts Council of America, the mission of the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame is to recognize those martial artists that have made a profound difference.

Unlike other Halls of Fame events, the USMAHOF does not limit its inductees to celebrities and movie stars.

Their goal is to serve the fundamental martial arts community, honoring all people who dedicate themselves to excellence, both the well-known and hidden treasures that never see the limelight.

The USMAHOF celebration is a black-tie event during which the accomplishments of inductees are presented to the entire audience.

After a world-class meal, each inductee is highlighted and individually honored by being brought on stage and presented the USMAHOF achievement plaque.

The event is enjoyed as a social event as well. Martial artists from around the United States and the world can visit as peers. It is a time when special people are recognized, camaraderie is enjoyed and the martial arts are celebrated. Organizers added that the Hall of Fame event is a time when lifelong friends are made.