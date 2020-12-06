Home / Home

Counseling service golf scramble set

Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:46pm admin

Union County Counseling Service Inc. plans to have its 20th annual golf scramble on Friday, July 31, in Anna.

The scramble will be played at the Union County Country Club golf course.

All proceeds will go to Union County Counseling Service’s kids programs.

Lunch is planned at noon, followed by tee time at 1 p.m.

The cost for each four-person team is $70 per player. Hole sponsorships are available for $75.

To learn more about how to enter a team, sponsor a hole or support the scramble, contact Kim Honey by phone at 833-8551, extension 116, or by email at kim.honey@uccsinc.org.

Information also can be found on the counseling service’s Facebook page

