Counseling service hosting 5K run/walk

Union County Counseling Service, UCCS, plans to host its second 5K run/walk tomorrow, Oct. 22.

UCCS is an organization dedicated to improving the mental health of children and adults throughout Union County.

The funds raised during the event will be used to support activities for UCCS clients of all ages in numerous activities, such as school athletics, homecoming and other celebrations, summer outings, local plays and cultural programs, and other events they would otherwise be unable to enjoy.

In some cases, basic needs like unfunded medications and personal items may be covered through the raised funds.

Those who may be interested in a corporate sponsorship, donating or participating in the run/walk event are asked to contact Susie Adams at 833-8551 or susie.adams@uccsinc.org.